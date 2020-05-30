https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/wow-minnesota-governor-says-white-supremacists-cartels-part-mass-rioting-looting-minneapolis/

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Saturday told reporters he suspects “white supremacists” were involved with the looting and rioting in Minneapolis this week.

Reporter: Can you address are there white supremacists causing destruction in the city?

Governor Walz: Yeah, well, ugh, the unconfirmed reports, and again we’re trying to get that, but we got intel from all of the different agencies, of course, this is where the federal government helps with all of this. I can’t confirm on this. My suspicions and what I see, yes.

They’re pretty clever blending with all the Black Lives Matter folks!

Unreal.

What total BS.

BREAKING: Democrat Minnesota Governor says he believes “white supremacists” & “cartels” are part of chaos in Minneapolis “These folks will blend in.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

