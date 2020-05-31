https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/25-year-old-wesley-somers-arrested-setting-fire-nashvilles-historic-courthouse-saturday/

An Antifa terrorist was caught in the act of setting a fire a the Nashville city hall and courthouse building Saturday night by reporters from the Tennessean who posted video and a photo of the arson in progress.

Multiple fires ended up being set and the building was spray-painted with anti-Trump and anti-police graffiti.

On Sunday Nashville police arrested 25-year-old Wesley Somers for starting the fire at the historic courthouse.

Somers was charged with charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct.

Nashville’s Historic Courthouse was the site of arson, burglary and vandalism Sat night. Tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd. Do you know any of these 3 persons? Please call Crime Stoppers anonymously and receive a cash reward. 615-742-7463 or https://t.co/a3MbUq0BEk pic.twitter.com/ORyYFmlGRr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives & SWAT officers moments ago arrested Wesley Somers, 25, on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/tg0AFrU3OP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020

Here’s video of young Wesley starting the fire at the Nashville courthouse.

BREAKING: they’ve set fire to Nashville’s city hall. It’s just in a window right now pic.twitter.com/DL2A7Kncyj — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020

