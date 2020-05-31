https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/25-year-old-wesley-somers-arrested-setting-fire-nashvilles-historic-courthouse-saturday/

An Antifa terrorist was caught in the act of setting a fire a the Nashville city hall and courthouse building Saturday night by reporters from the Tennessean who posted video and a photo of the arson in progress.

Multiple fires ended up being set and the building was spray-painted with anti-Trump and anti-police graffiti.

On Sunday Nashville police arrested 25-year-old Wesley Somers for starting the fire at the historic courthouse.
Somers was charged with charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct.

Here’s video of young Wesley starting the fire at the Nashville courthouse.

