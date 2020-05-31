http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EhMSeZDeBbs/

Actor Robert Patrick took to Twitter on Sunday to shred the “angry mobs” destroying the livelihoods of those “who have invested their live’s earnings into their businesses” as riots rage across the country.

“As a business owner my sympathy is not with rioters, but the innocent people who have invested their life’s earnings into their business only to see them destroyed by angry mobs!” tweeted Patrick on Sunday in response to the rioting that has been taking place in cities across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota on Monday.

As a business owner my sympathy is not with rioters, but the innocent people who have invested their life’s earnings into their businesss only to see them destroyed by angry mobs! — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) May 31, 2020

The violent rioting has involved looting, buildings being set on fire, businesses destroyed, the White House going on lockdown, and people being beaten and killed as videos showcasing what appears to be a state of perpetual chaos in cities across the country circulate on social media.

The riots have prompted the mayors of several cities across the U.S. to issue curfews in an attempt to quell the riots, and even call on their state’s National Guard for help.

Not every member of Hollywood, however, has reacted in the same way Patrick has to such occurrences.

Meanwhile, celebrities like pop star Justin Timberlake, actors Steve Carell and Seth Rogen, model Chrissy Teigen, and more, are donating bail money for protesters, which many argue only facilitates the further destruction of businesses by releasing those who have been arrested back onto the streets.

Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: https://t.co/tFr8Jh7TUX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 30, 2020

On Friday, the state of Minnesota announced that former police officer Derek Chauvin — who was seen pressing his knee onto Floyd’s neck before he died on Monday — was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Following Floyd’s death, days of protests ensued, which quickly devolved into the violent riots that are now taking place across the country.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be designating the violent leftist group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

