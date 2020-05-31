https://www.wnd.com/2020/05/flocking-downtown-woo-millennials-offices-may-moving-back-suburbs/

(CNBC) — It was 2016 when General Electric announced it was moving its global headquarters to a smaller space along the central Boston waterfront, away from the quiet suburbs of Fairfield, Connecticut.

Then McDonald’s in 2018 opened its glitzy, new worldwide headquarters in Chicago’s vibrant Loop neighborhood, moving out of a suburban office park in Oak Brook, Illinois – joining Kraft Heinz, Walgreens and other Fortune 500 businesses in a seismic shift of corporate office space to downtown.

And with each of these moves, there were perks: Millennial talent was more plentiful in these bustling districts such as the Loop in Chicago, where the nightlife and bar scene were also strong. Some companies, including GE, found tax breaks from municipalities when they positioned their offices downtown. And reliable public transit systems could seamlessly transport workers back and forth each week.

