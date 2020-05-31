https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/animals-man-caught-traffic-pulls-bow-arrow-car-leftist-mob-pummels-beats-head-skateboards-flip-carraight/

ANIMALS!
Man Caught in Traffic Pulls Bow and Arrow from Car — LEFTIST MOB PUMMELS HIM, BEATS HIM OVER THE HEAD WITH SKATEBOARDS, FLIP HIS CARRAIGHT!

Princess Londyxx condoned the deadly attack in Salt Lake City.

The mob ganged up on him, 20-30 men beat him over the head with skateboards and weapons, held him by the neck and beat his face, then flipped his car in the highway.

It is not likely this man survived this attack.

The thugs then flipped his car.

