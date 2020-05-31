https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/antifa-torches-one-police-car-santa-monica-takes-control-second-car-police-chased-away/

This is from the NBC Channel 4 Los Angeles coverage.

One police car was set on fire.

After several minutes another police car showed up and parked behind the car that was on fire.

A few minutes ago cops were checking out the fire and it looked like they were about to call in the fire department to put it out.

When the helicopter shot went back to the officers on the ground they were chased away by AntiFa thugs.

Then AntiFa is now in control of the car.

The city of Santa Monica law enforcement agencies have lost complete control of the situation.

Here’s video from Santa Monica.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

[embedded content]

Hat Tip Ari

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

