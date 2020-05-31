https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/apple-store-dc-looted-liberal-protesters-white-house-riot-arson-spree-video/

After the liberal riots and arsons around the White House petered out late Saturday night, a loot crew formed up and went on an attempted looting spree. For a while D.C. police were able to stay ahead or keep up with the looters, but eventually they found an unprotected victim: The Apple store at the Carnegie Building in Northwest D.C. about ten or so blocks east of the White House.

Video taken by a civilian who blended in despite being one of only two white people in the mob.

TRENDING: BALTIMORE: Black Woman Punches Police Officer Twice in the Face — Gets Knocked out in Street (VIDEO)

Different views:

https://twitter.com/hesonlyange1/status/1266968108457172992

The Apple store in Georgetown was boarded up Saturday night, but not the one across town.

Apple stores around the country have been a favorite spot for looters during the George Floyd protests.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...