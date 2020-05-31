https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/apple-store-dc-looted-liberal-protesters-white-house-riot-arson-spree-video/

After the liberal riots and arsons around the White House petered out late Saturday night, a loot crew formed up and went on an attempted looting spree. For a while D.C. police were able to stay ahead or keep up with the looters, but eventually they found an unprotected victim: The Apple store at the Carnegie Building in Northwest D.C. about ten or so blocks east of the White House.

Video taken by a civilian who blended in despite being one of only two white people in the mob.

DC police have literally shut down every place they’ve tried to loot so far. pic.twitter.com/Sd4XRC9cIr — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Everyone basically stands around until the next person calls a location and then the whole mob runs pic.twitter.com/34wu1UGpnA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

The entire apple store in DC has been looted. There’s nothing left. It took 7 minutes before a single cop showed up. pic.twitter.com/SijiCTcNjD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Someone just tried robbing me. Had my wallet half way out of my pocket when I slapped his hand. With that, I’m out of here. There is no other word to describe these people: THUGS They don’t care about George Floyd at all. They probably don’t even know who he is. pic.twitter.com/8qVfN7s753 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Here’s a video I took of the back end of the looting of the DC Apple store. 7 whole minutes before a cop showed up. Also, all they had to do was reach down on the door once inside to unlock it and they were too stupid to figure it out while everyone outside begged them. pic.twitter.com/1OhzqVbbql — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

I have hundreds of DMs so I’ll cover it all here: To the people saying I exposed the looters’ faces: hell yes I did. I hope they get arrested. To the media asking to use my footage: use any of it with credit to @CalebJHull To everyone else: I’m okay and on my way home. pic.twitter.com/FuVaOOpfGn — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Different views:

https://twitter.com/hesonlyange1/status/1266968108457172992

The Apple store in Georgetown was boarded up Saturday night, but not the one across town.

@Apple is now boarding up their Georgetown store, as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/WAsBA5ejzG — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) May 31, 2020

Apple stores around the country have been a favorite spot for looters during the George Floyd protests.

Apple Store looted on historic King Street in Charleston, SC. King Street is in the heart of Charleston’s tourist district and a local shopping Mecca. Not helpful as the city tries to recover from the economic impact of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/J3lViy1vTL — HARLAN Z. HILL (@Harlan) May 31, 2020

Apple store in Portland being looted during protest pic.twitter.com/GqmGCOqRkt — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) May 30, 2020

