Armed Texans placed themselves at the Alamo Cenotaph Saturday afternoon in advance of George Floyd protests in San Antonio, Texas.

Protesters defaced the monument early Friday with downward-facing arrows placed next to the statements “white supremacy,” “profit over People” and “the ALAMO,” according to an article by the San Antonio Express-News.

Texans consider the Cenotaph sacred because it is a memorial to those who died fighting at the Alamo.

“Well, it’s all pretty simple. If you’re mad that George Floyd got murdered, well good. So am I,” David Ahmad with Open Carry Texas said in a video posted on Facebook. “If you want to respond to that by burning Target, or a drug store, or looting a liquor store, or destroying the Alamo, you can kiss both sides of my ass. We’re going to put a stop to you.” He was very clear that some of those there would use “any means necessary” to put a stop to it.

“So, just do it right. Protest the man’s death because it should be protested. Things need to change. This bullshit’s got to stop.”

He warned protestors not to use Floyd’s death to “tear up the Alamo or tear up a restaurant,” or use it as an excuse to burn or steal.

“This Is Texas Freedom Force,” warned that “the Brown Berets and Black Lives Matter” would be rallying at a park close to the Alamo. The nonprofit organization describes its mission as “Protectors Of All Things Texas.”

The group posted on Facebook: “Given the incident that took place Thursday night (Cenotaph Vandalized) and the fact that PD did not protect that site, it is up to Texans to watch over our most valuable historical monument and ensure its safety.”

A self-identified Second Amendment advocate who is a pastor and college instructor said he was there to support those armed and ready to protect the Cenotaph. He explained that the memorial had been defaced less than 48 hours ago.

“They are showing up here to do what they have been doing for a long time. For months. And that’s protecting this place. For years for that matter.” He said they were standing up for what’s right.” He then invoked the names of Walter Scott of South Carolina, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and George Floyd of Minneapolis.

“To make sure that 184 years ago when our true patriots were fighting to protect the Alamo, that I too can stand and let them know that it’s worth fighting for.”

When asked about the “white supremacy” graffiti, he answered, “It’s saddening because they obviously don’t know the history of what has taken place.” He explained that 200 men fought for 13 days.

“That was not just for white people. Or Hispanics. It was for Americans. That was the point whereby we still call the ‘rally cry.’ That rally cry is ‘Remember the Alamo.’ That rally cry is something that has affected me as an African American, as a black man in American, because that rally cry led toward the freedom for all of us.”

Some said the group was not really concerned about any damage being done at the Alamo.

What in the white bullshit is this. That battle already happened in 1836! Ain’t nobody tryna take over the Alamo rn pic.twitter.com/RgD8kKgkmQ — Hope ☥ (@theekinghope) May 30, 2020

Officers arrived at the Alamo Plaza dressed in riot and protective gear. They had batons and zip ties, and a few had shields, reported the San Antonio Express-News.

Decent amount of riot cops showing up. Thankfully Still no sign of any violence. #SanAntonioprotest pic.twitter.com/S1vMELh6cl — / (@PropheticLaw) May 31, 2020

Police have made a wall separating the marchers from the counter protesters in front of the Alamo pic.twitter.com/JXfx1P2TY1 — Marina Starleaf Riker (@marinastarleaf) May 31, 2020

One found it “interesting that the police are protecting the ARMED protestors….But yes, let’s still deny white privilege.”

I find it interesting that the police are protecting the ARMED protestors….But yes, let’s still deny white privilege.#BlackLivesMatter #SanAntonioprotest https://t.co/ttGdHdQhPn — Belle (@BDaisychild) May 31, 2020

A few more people have arrived. pic.twitter.com/SrnyTg0qnJ — Mariah Medina (@MMedinanews) May 30, 2020

Nobody better fck with The Alamo! Enough is enough! #SanAntonioprotest https://t.co/MEsCfXOKOZ — Diana Is Staying Home (@Diana512) May 31, 2020

Thousands were walking the streets of San Antonio.

Massive massive protest now in San Antonio. #SanAntonioprotest pic.twitter.com/fXfGGoJI58 — The Up2Dater (@UptoDateNewz) May 31, 2020

Video of the rally shows that the protestors marched through the downtown streets fairly peacefully during daylight hours.

There were heated speeches urging “separation.”

The Most Beautiful Speech givin I’ve heard from another human in years thank y’all for opening the communities eyes the realest way possible.. #BLACKLIVESMATTER #SanAntonioprotest TO EVERYONE THERE RIGHT NOW PLEASE BE SAFE GETTING HOME ITS NOT SAFE NO MORE… ONE LOVE I LOVE YALL pic.twitter.com/h2875ySS64 — $PROBVBLYNOT$ (@PROBVBLYNOT) May 31, 2020

Law enforcement officers formed a line in front of the Alamo. Protestors were throwing water bottles.

Police moving in to form a line in front of Alamo, water bottles starting to fly. #SanAntonioprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Rd33MxdT2X — / (@PropheticLaw) May 31, 2020

San Antonio had an organized and peaceful protest until about 6:30-7:00pm which when it concluded. After that, whatever happened was not intended for today and happened on individual accords. I had an amazing time and felt so much power thank you SA! #SanAntonioprotest — carlo (@that_carlo) May 31, 2020

Looting and rioting came later.

This was not needed. I understand the anger but this was peaceful until this shit started. All those filming need to show the ones antagonizing and breaking into shit.#SanAntonioprotest https://t.co/CtcZgMhvli — Grumpy Old Gamer (@GrumpyOldGame11) May 31, 2020

Vandalism has happened in San Antonio during the San Antonio protest. Just stop, SA! #SanAntonioprotest #protest pic.twitter.com/bJbljbT2gl — JeffGSpursZone (@JeffGSpursZone) May 31, 2020

— Lawrence Palacios (@LawrencePalac10) May 31, 2020

San Anto, you’re breaking my heart. This is not what it was about this afternoon. Anything that came up was shut down. Now this. #SanAntonioprotest https://t.co/IU9l3KzhDw

STOP FUCKING UP DOWNTOWN!!! AND GET OUT OF THERE THEY ARE THROWING TEAR GAS #SanAntonioprotest — ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@diorrkth) May 31, 2020

BREAKING: There appear to be shots fired in downtown San Antonio. CLEAR THE AREA IMMEDIATELY.#SanAntonioProtest #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/Y9UvH3IJkf — San Antonio Protester Freedom Fund (MRM) (@TheMutualists) May 31, 2020

BREAKING: Can anyone identify this person? They have appeared in multiple videos, they are armed, and they appear to be instigating violence. If you know anything, DM IMMEDIATELY.#SanAntonioProtest pic.twitter.com/GhLRXze2nD — San Antonio Protester Freedom Fund (MRM) (@TheMutualists) May 31, 2020

Marchers reported that law enforcement were shooting tear gas and rubber bullets.

THEY GASSED US FOR WHAT ???? look how Far they are , Protected by their guns. They were not in any danger by us but they still gassed us #SanAntonioprotest pic.twitter.com/axv2ObCiWp — Gen (@Gennyy_18) May 31, 2020

Breitbart Texas spoke with Brandon Burkhart of This is Texas Freedom Force after the Alamo Plaza was shut down by law enforcement forces. He said his men had to form a line in front of the Alamo Chapel because protesters were threatening to breach the barriers. “Things kept escalating and it got to the point where they asked the Alamo Rangers to call the riot police.”

Burkhard reported that there was no additional damage done to the Cenotaph, and no damage was done to the Alamo. They will continue to “have their eyes on the Alamo.”

