https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/arson-antifa-terrorist-caught-act-torching-nashville-city-hall-video/

An Antifa terrorist was caught in the act of setting a fire a the Nashville city hall and courthouse building Saturday night by reporters from the Tennessean who posted video and a photo of the arson in progress.

Multiple fires ended up being set and the building was spray-painted with anti-Trump and anti-police graffiti.

TRENDING: Horror! Dallas Business Owner Tries to Defend Shop with a Sword — Looters and Leftists Stone Him, Kick Him, Beat Him with Skateboard – Brutal Video

Video:

Screen capture from earlier in the day may be a match for the arsonist if the tattoos match.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...