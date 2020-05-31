https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/arson-antifa-terrorist-caught-act-torching-nashville-city-hall-video/

An Antifa terrorist was caught in the act of setting a fire a the Nashville city hall and courthouse building Saturday night by reporters from the Tennessean who posted video and a photo of the arson in progress.

Multiple fires ended up being set and the building was spray-painted with anti-Trump and anti-police graffiti.

Want to follow up with this captured by @Andrew_Nelles pic.twitter.com/FOoFvu6R1p — Yihyun Jeong (@yihyun_jeong) May 31, 2020

I’m told the Office of Transportation got the most damage. Eric Brown, coordinator of Economic Opportunity and Empowerment posted on FB that it’s his office, with family photos, that caught fire. pic.twitter.com/ymnbtXp35e — Yihyun Jeong (@yihyun_jeong) May 31, 2020

Video:

BREAKING: they’ve set fire to Nashville’s city hall. It’s just in a window right now pic.twitter.com/DL2A7Kncyj — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020

The fire is now out and people are starting to break inside Metro courthouse pic.twitter.com/9sRI0JWK3t — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020

They’ve set fire again to the courthouse. Black smoke billowing out a window. They’re starting to smash it again pic.twitter.com/K9gHH2NgUb — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020

Multiple fires are now going on inside the Metro Nashville courthouse as rioters continue to smash windows and spray paint the building pic.twitter.com/kAQptLrHnE — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) May 31, 2020

Screen capture from earlier in the day may be a match for the arsonist if the tattoos match.

