Following President Trump’s statement the federal government would be designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist group, Attorney General William Barr issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying that Antifa and other groups participating in the rioting marring the George Floyd protests would be treated as domestic terrorists. Barr also said with regard to lax state and local governments, “It is time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it.”

Attorney General Barr made a statement to the media Saturday about the riots, screen image.

Statement via the Justice Department:

Attorney General William P. Barr’s Statement on Riots and Domestic Terrorism Attorney General William P. Barr has issued the following statement: “With the rioting that is occurring in many of our cities around the country, the voices of peaceful and legitimate protests have been hijacked by violent radical elements. Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate, violent, and extremist agenda. It is time to stop watching the violence and to confront and stop it. The continued violence and destruction of property endangers the lives and livelihoods of others, and interferes with the rights of peaceful protestors, as well as all other citizens. It also undercuts the urgent work that needs to be done – through constructive engagement between affected communities and law enforcement leaders – to address legitimate grievances. Preventing reconciliation and driving us apart is the goal of these radical groups, and we cannot let them succeed. It is the responsibility of state and local leaders to ensure that adequate law enforcement resources, including the National Guard where necessary, are deployed on the streets to reestablish law and order. We saw this finally happen in Minneapolis last night, and it worked. Federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law. To identify criminal organizers and instigators, and to coordinate federal resources with our state and local partners, federal law enforcement is using our existing network of 56 regional FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF). The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

President Trump’s tweets on Antifa posted Sunday morning:

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump later retweeted Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton who praised Trump and Barr for focusing on Antifa, “Antifa has been engaging in terrorism and seditious conspiracy for years. But FBI and DOJ were too busy to care much, their leadership engaging in their own seditious conspiracy against the presidency @RealDonaldTrump. Glad to see that AG Barr is beginning to get back to basics.”

Antifa has been engaging in terrorism and seditious conspiracy for years. But FBI and DOJ were too busy to care much, their leadership engaging in their own seditious conspiracy against the presidency @RealDonaldTrump. Glad to see that AG Barr is beginning to get back to basics. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 31, 2020

