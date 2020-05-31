https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/05/31/biden-staffers-donate-money-to-pay-bail-of-rioters-minnesota-officials-claim-are-white-supremacists-n468847

Staffers on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign are proudly boasting about donations they’ve made to an organization that paying the bail fees of protesters arrested for rioting and looting in Minneapolis.

According to Reuters, at least 13 staffers on Biden’s campaign posted about their donations on Twitter to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the concept of cash bail, and uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.

Andrew Bates told Reuters that Joe Biden opposes the institution of cash bail as a “modern-day debtors prison.” But he would not say if the donations were coordinated within the campaign.

These donations come at the same time Minnesota officials are claiming that white supremacists were behind the civil unrest and destruction in Minneapolis.

When asked if he believed out-of-state white supremacists were involved, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said, based on “my suspicions and what I’ve seen on this, yes.”

“There are detractors. There are white supremacists. There are anarchists,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Saturday afternoon.

“We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted Saturday.

We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020

These allegations are not proven, in fact, arrest records suggest most people involved were Minnesotans, but, it still makes you wonder, if Minnesota officials are blaming white supremacists, why are Biden campaign staffers donating money to pay their bail?

Joe Biden doesn’t exactly have the greatest record when it comes to race issues, and his staffers donating money to pay the bail of people Minnesota officials say are white supremacists doesn’t help.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

