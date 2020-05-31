https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-protest-wilmington/2020/05/31/id/969872

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made an unannounced visit on Sunday to the site of the previous night’s protest in Wilmington, Delaware against the death of George Floyd in police custody, according to an Instagram post.

“We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us,” Biden said in a statement posted to the site, along with a photograph of him in a mask talking with a man and child.

“The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose,” he added. “And as President, I will help lead this conversation – and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night’s protests in Wilmington.”

No additional information was provided about how long Biden remained at the protest site or how many people he spoke to there, according to NPR.

On Friday, Biden gave a five-minute speech from his Wilmington house, calling Floyd’s death the latest example of a centuries-old “open wound” of racism in the country.

President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed the unrest on Biden and Democrats, calling for Democratic mayors and governors to “get tough” against looters, rhetoric that has been criticized for further stoking tensions.

