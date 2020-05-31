https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/black-lives-matter-violent-leftists-burn-confederate-museum-desecrate-confederate-statues-richmond-virginia-video/

Violent leftists torched a Confederate Museum in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday night.

History will no longer be allowed.

Leftist protesters caused millions of dollars in damage around the country this weekend.

Over 200 businesses in Minneapolis alone were damaged or destroyed by the far left protesters.

Thugs burn down Confederacy Museum in Richmond, VA pic.twitter.com/whm3gBXkV3 — Zoomer Clips (@ZoomerClips) May 31, 2020

The leftist protesters desecrated Confederate statues of Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee.

The morning after in Richmond, Virginia – where they burned the Daughters of the Confederacy building and hung a noose around Jefferson Davis’ neck. pic.twitter.com/BdYWGAf6re — Mallory Noe-Payne (@MalloryNoePayne) May 31, 2020

These rebellions are not happening to make statements, they are happening to make history. Richmond, VA and the rest of the country, the world is watching you. pic.twitter.com/cwxzGqNbbV — Ashley (@apkipps) May 31, 2020

