Violent leftists torched a Confederate Museum in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday night.
History will no longer be allowed.

Leftist protesters caused millions of dollars in damage around the country this weekend.
Over 200 businesses in Minneapolis alone were damaged or destroyed by the far left protesters.

The leftist protesters desecrated Confederate statues of Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee.

