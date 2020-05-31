https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/black-lives-matter-criminals-looting-target-philly-without-care-world-like-sunday-shopping-video/

They Black Lives Matter criminals are back out in force today across the country.

In Philly this afternoon the Black Lives Matter activists are looting the local Target store like they’re Sunday shopping.

In the video you can see Black Lives Matter criminals leaving Target with shopping carts full of merchandise.

And they aren’t running to their cars. They’re taking their time knowing they won’t be stopped.

There is not a cop in sight.

Just wondering: When is Black Lives Matter going to be declared a terrorist organization like the terrorists of Antifa?

[embedded content]