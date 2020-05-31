https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/boston-suv-careens-crowd-rioters-police-move-tear-gas-cars-ablaze-national-guard-called-videos/

As the protesters turn into rioters in Boston, one motorist wasn’t going to be a victim, as they plowed through the crowd during WCVB’s live broadcast:

WCVB reported:

During a live report Sunday night on the violence in downtown Boston, an SUV went through a crowd and appeared to hit several people. The incident occurred on Tremont Street while reporter Peter Eliopoulos was describing the chaotic scene. “Several people just got hit,” he said. “Several people just run over by a car. The front windshield was shattered.” Violent confrontations and looting occurred throughout the area after a day of mostly peaceful protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day when a police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest.

Thugs piled on a police SUV:

Things are getting out of hand in Boston, reportedly the National Guard has been requested.

pic.twitter.com/zWykEdyUli — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) June 1, 2020

This may or may not be the same vehicle, on fire:

Live from the Boston protests, a car is on fire and the police are getting violent, one of them shoved me with a bat, please stay safe! pic.twitter.com/UOs4dZGPuA — Amirah 🦋 (@tpwkhazzastyles) June 1, 2020

Video from Sky 5 shows a vehicle burning out of control for well over 15 minutes, as first responders react to violent protesters across downtown Boston. #BostonProtests pic.twitter.com/ePH8lvX0wz — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 1, 2020

Moments ago: The crowd smashing a Boston Police Department vehicle as violence continues following a day of protests https://bit.ly/2Mjg2n7 Posted by WCVB Channel 5 Boston on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Boston police car destroyed and on fire in front of the Beantown Pub. pic.twitter.com/cRFvevDi7c — PSolidarity08 (@PSolidarity08) June 1, 2020

And the aftermath:

A jewelry store was busted up and looted:

Looters smash several Boston storefronts as protests turn violent https://t.co/fBAPZn1VS8 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 1, 2020

Rioters launched a firework at police and started throwing objects at them, while dumping debris in the streets:

Tremont street, downtown Boston pic.twitter.com/80gRxIsGqa — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 1, 2020

Police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets:

Tremont Street, downtown Boston pic.twitter.com/DxRNGc05HQ — Tori Bedford (@Tori_Bedford) June 1, 2020

Protesters claim that things were peaceful until the police showed up:

Boston protest tonight in the common before cops showed up pic.twitter.com/sClyI5Uzat — Aimay (@Aemay1000) June 1, 2020

Was just trying to get back to the train after the peaceful march and the pigs at the Boston PD blocked all routes of transportation home and started aggressing on the crowd. pic.twitter.com/TfFcOZbHMB — Three-Eyed Raisin (@akaFruitSnacks) June 1, 2020

News vehicles were also vandalized:

Like with many other places, it’s possible that a bunch of spoiled suburban white kids were the catalyst for the violence:

#BostonProtests FUCK ALL THE WHITE PEOPLE THAT ARE TREATING THESE PROTESTS LIKE ITS A FUCKING PARTY WHICH ULTIMATELY LEADS TO THIBGS ESCALATING. These are texts from someone at the Boston protests today. pic.twitter.com/gXxiYqGgW3 — Sophia (@sophstst) June 1, 2020

