Multiple fires have broken out near the White House in Washington, D.C. kate Saturday night. A car was set on fore earlier. Later a large building fire was burning near the Hay Adams hotel a block north of the White House. Around the corner two restaurants were set on fire. A passerby told WJLA TV that he grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire at the Oval Room restaurant.

A few minutes earlier the WJLA reporter was reporting on the Tea House restaurant being broken into when he saw a fire growing in a back room.

A D.C. fireman told the WJLA reporter the fire was mainly construction scaffolding and did not spread to the Hay Adams or other nearby buildings.

This story will be updated.

UPDATES:

Box Alarm 800 block of 16th St NW. #DCsBravest are extinguishing a fire primarily involving multi story scaffolding in an alley adjacent to the Hay Adams Hotel. There is no fire extension into the hotel. pic.twitter.com/lAhQRdp7sn — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC Lite (@dcfireems) May 31, 2020

Along Eye street between 16th and 17th cars have been set ablaze, trees are burning and the BB&T has been graffitied with 666. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/pSoQUgv8CS — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) May 31, 2020

The latest in downtown DC: Cops had to seize 16th between H and Eye to control the fires. With the authorities tied up there — and still guarding Lafayette — crowds took off west down H, tagging everything in sight and shattering storefronts of restaurants and hotels. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/vSwnfHOLqR — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) May 31, 2020

