Multiple fires have broken out near the White House in Washington, D.C. kate Saturday night. A car was set on fore earlier. Later a large building fire was burning near the Hay Adams hotel a block north of the White House. Around the corner two restaurants were set on fire. A passerby told WJLA TV that he grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire at the Oval Room restaurant.

A few minutes earlier the WJLA reporter was reporting on the Tea House restaurant being broken into when he saw a fire growing in a back room.

A D.C. fireman told the WJLA reporter the fire was mainly construction scaffolding and did not spread to the Hay Adams or other nearby buildings.

This story will be updated.

UPDATES:

