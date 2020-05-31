https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-exclusive-minnesota-governors-daughter-hope-walz-tweeting-intel-violent-looters-rioters-just-like-ilhan-omars-daughter-isra-hirsi/

We knew from recent rallies and riots that it’s highly likely the groups behind today’s riots are Domestic terrorists, revolutionary communists, US based radical Islamist organizations and others related to the Democrat Party. Today we have more proof this is the case.

We reported a few days ago that Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar’s daughter tweeted out support for the protestors:

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi, retweeted a list of supplies for “comrades” who are rioting in Minneapolis.

Isra Hirsi is the co-founder of US Youth Climate Strike and her Twitter bio says she ‘hates capitalism.’

Isra Hirsi retweeted a post from Twin Cities DSA (Democratic Socialists of America): Want to help out your comrades protesting at the 3rd precinct (at Lake and Minnehaha?)

Here’s a good list of much needed supplies (except for milk! Water is always better for eyewashing than milk!! Please don’t bring milk!)

Ilhan Omar’s daughter retweeted a list of needed supplies for “comrades” who are rioting in Minneapolis. The Twin Cities DSA asks for ply wood, sticks, rackets and more. pic.twitter.com/BFjXIQh8wE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

When the 17-year-old radical leftist got called out by reporter Andy Ngo, she responded with a snarky comment.

lmao the fact that me trying to help people is seen as bad. i didn’t even say i support the actions at the protest. i just CARE — isra hirsi (@israhirsi) May 28, 2020

But there is more to this story. Similar tweets supporting the rioters were being tweeted by Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz’s daughter – Hope Walz. She later deleted her account.

This appears to be how Democrats and Islamists are communicating instructions regarding the riots – through their children!

Of course Democrats, domestic terrorists, communists and radical Islamists are behind the destruction and riots around the US – they’ve done it before, they’ll do it again! They just don’t like America!



Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

