The iconic St. John’s Church near the White House in Washington, D.C., is reportedly on fire as violent riots rage in the area and other major cities across the U.S.

WATCH:

The historic St. John’s church across from the White House has been set on fire: pic.twitter.com/mWgtdkwBq3 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 1, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

