A tanker truck driver likely made the biggest mistake of his life when he drove up to a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis who were blocking the highway, and stopped.

It is unclear if the driver knew they would be there, or how he got through — but seeing as how he stopped, it is unlikely that he knew what he was approaching.

This is why blocking highways is stupid and dangerous. Don’t play in the street if you don’t want to become roadkill.

The rioters, who have been causing terror and mayhem across the country for days, parted like the Red Sea as the truck barreled towards them.

BREAKING: Tanker truck plows into crowd of demonstrators on Minneapolis highway. Protesters scrambled as truck battled toward them. pic.twitter.com/Q5cTF9AGB2 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 31, 2020

Once the driver stopped, rioters immediately began attacking the truck — not knowing if it was flammable or not. They quickly flung open his doors, ripped him out, and began beating him like the animals that they are.

BREAKING: Truck filled with flammable liquid being attacked on highway in Minneapolis, driver being beaten pic.twitter.com/uX56ZpSvZ0 — Breaking News Global (@BreakingNAlerts) May 31, 2020

The driver is now hospitalized.

Here’s video of the police showing up and putting the suspected truck driver in a squad, while pepper spraying the crowd. pic.twitter.com/IBqN88DYvW — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 31, 2020

Naturally, the media and leftist idiots on social media immediately jumped to imply that the truck driver intentionally tried to run them down.

a semi truck ran through peaceful protesters on the highway in minneapolis right now… I’m so disgusted pic.twitter.com/vNlz2jGRHI — ʰ⁷(◡ ‿ ◡ ✿) (@junglyjimin) May 31, 2020

Like sharks looking for blood, they even referred to a beating as an “apprehension.”

Semi truck tried to plow through protestors on 35W towards University Ave, protestors breaking through window to apprehend driver #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/xdsMvIzhJg — Alex (@AlexMinny10) May 31, 2020

During the Rodney King riots in 1992, truck driver Reginald Denny was pulled from his vehicle and nearly murdered on live television by rioting thugs.

Warning, this footage is extremely graphic and horrific:

[embedded content]

Since that incident, truckers and delivery drivers have been urged not to stop in the middle of riots for any reason.

