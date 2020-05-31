https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/breaking-president-trump-announces-us-will-designate-antifa-terrorist-group/

Following days of mayhem throughout nearly every major city, President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

The president announced the plan in a tweet on Sunday afternoon.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” he wrote.

The president also congratulated the National Guard for keeping Minneapolis safe last night, after days of looting, violence, arson, kidnapping, and hundreds of businesses being destroyed.

President Trump tore into Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for his inaction as the city burned during the first few days of riots.

“The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do. Should have been used 2 days ago & there would not have been damage & Police Headquarters would not have been taken over & ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games!”

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!” Trump wrote.

He also recommended that other Democrat run cities that are being terrorized utilize the National Guard to put an end to the madness.

“Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late!”

