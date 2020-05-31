https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/06/01/breaking-rioters-burn-historic-st-johns-church-in-d-c-deface-monuments-across-the-city-n474820

St. John’s Episcopal Church at Lafayette Square in the District of Columbia burned Sunday night, having been set ablaze by rioters in another long night of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer dug his knee into the handcuffed man’s neck until he stopped breathing.

St. John’s, built in 1816, has been called the church of presidents—every president, beginning with James Madison, has attended a service there. It’s located a stone’s throw from the White House.

(Google Maps)

Benny Johnson notes that President Lincoln prayed in St. John’s. That didn’t stop the violent mob from torching it.

Footage from the scene is devastating:

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the blaze:

Fox News is reporting at this hour that the fire, which began in the parish office of the church, has been extinguished by D.C. firefighters.

Rioters also defaced many of D.C.’s beloved monuments. The Lincoln Memorial:

The World War II Memorial:

Lafayette Square near the White House:

Meanwhile, more than 50 Secret Service agents have been injured tonight by the “peaceful protesters.” The city is under a curfew and under the protection of the National Guard, but that hasn’t stopped the rioters from causing mayhem and destruction across the city.

Now we’re seeing unconfirmed reports that the White House guardhouse is on fire:

Pray for our law enforcement officers who are willingly putting themselves in harm’s way to protect D.C. and other cites across the nation.

Follow me on Twitter @pbolyard

‘We Weren’t Goin’ to Sit Back and Let It Happen’: Italian Bakery Owners Welcome Cleveland Looters with an Impressive Arsenal
Let This Sink In: Churches Are Shuttered Over COVID-19 Fears, But Violent Anarchists Are Allowed to Congregate with Impunity
You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...