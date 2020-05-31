https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/brennan-lashes-president-trump-encourages-rioting-looting-left-wing-terrorists-necessary-real-change/

John Brennan

Former CIA Director and Spygate architect John Brennan lashed out at President Trump Sunday morning amid nationwide looting and rioting by far-left radical terrorists.

Brennan also approved of the nationwide looting and rioting by left-wing terrorists such as ANTIFA, asserting that it’s ‘necessary for real change.’

Violent protests have spread across the nation since a Minneapolis police officer killed a black man named George Floyd on Monday.

Black Lives Matter thugs and Antifa terrorists are using the death of George Floyd as an excuse to destroy businesses and raze buildings to the ground.

And John Brennan approves.

BRENNAN: National outrage about racial discrimination, hateful bigotry, & injustice of unequal opportunity is necessary for real change. Divisive rhetoric must be voted out of office. We need a president who works to heal the nation, not further divide us.

President Trump on Sunday said the US will be declaring ANTIFA as a terrorist organization.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

