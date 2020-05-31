https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/citizens-ar15s-protect-salem-storefronts-protest/

As the riots swept the nation over the weekend, the terrorists set their sights on lil’ ol’ Salem, Oregon, about an hour south of Portland. Upon hearing news of the protests, Glamour Salon owner Lindsey Graham put out a call for armed citizens to come and defend her shop and other stores in the area. You may recall that Graham has been the target of state fines and threats after she dared to open her salon in defiance of the governor’s Covid orders.

Leftists had specifically called out her shop for smashy smashy:

Several armed citizens, including a few bikers, showed up to defend stores around the whole block.

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

Glamour Salon is ok!! 💕 For now….. apparently my operating a business and supporting my family is a hot topic 🙄 And… Posted by Lindsey Graham Public Figure on Sunday, May 31, 2020

And of course the crazed leftists freaked out about Graham wanting to defend her business:

Salon owner Lindsey Graham of Salem, Oregon infamy has made a “call to arms.” Her militia is parading around the town this moment. https://t.co/sArbGg7CJx — EUG161 (@161EUG) May 31, 2020

“If they come loot, it’s gonna be a show down. This is the difference between Portland and Salem” said this onlooker in his Twitter video:

It seems as though the protesters were quite unhappy with this, as they were deterred from smashing and looting those stores:

A BIG FUCK YOU to all of the white people armed in Salem protecting their businesses. I wish y’all had the same energy in protecting black bodies!! white ppl always find a way to instill fear, and they are never held accountable for it!! welcome to Amerikkka. — Yesenia Hidalgo (@seniahi) May 31, 2020

WHITE PEOPLE WITH ASSAULT RIFFLES AT EVERY DOWNTOWN SALEM STREET BE CAREFUL PEOPLE. — Irvin (@Irvin_SanchezC) May 31, 2020

Seems like the armed citizens accomplished their mission. Their stores weren’t busted up, no one was hurt, and everyone went home in one piece.

However, the terrorists did target a mall a few blocks away, smashing out some windows:

First sign I’ve seen of looting in Salem, OR ANTIFA and BLM are breaking windows at downtown mall Cops are on the scene but this can’t go on much longer folks we NEED LAW AND ORDER! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#AmericanNationalist pic.twitter.com/HZCZ3xlE1L — Joey Nations for Oregon (@joey_nations) May 31, 2020

Though the protest was relatively calm compared to what’s gone on in larger cities, police did eventually use tear gas to break up the crowd. Full video report via KOIN6:

[embedded content]

Several high quality photos on the Statesman Journal website.

It remains to be seen if the state will be fining any of the protesters for violating Covid guidelines.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

