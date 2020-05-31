https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500400-de-blasios-daughter-arrested-in-nyc-protest-reports

Chiara de Blasio, the 25-year-old daughter of New York City Mayor Bill de BlasioBill de BlasioOcasio-Cortez rips de Blasio after police cruiser drives into crowd of protestors Cuomo calls Brooklyn clashes ‘disturbing,’ asks attorney general to review NYPD officer under investigation following video of female protester being shoved MORE (D), was arrested during a protest in the city over the weekend, according to local reports.

The New York Post and WABC, both citing local law enforcement sources, reported on Sunday that the mayor’s daughter was arrested for unlawful assembly the night before. She was allegedly arrested after she and other protesters refused to unblock a street in Manhattan.

The demonstration on late Saturday came as the city entered a third day of protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died last week shortly after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest.

According to The New York Times, hundreds of people have been arrested following a string of demonstrations in the region, some of which involved looting and arson.

Shortly after his daughter was arrested, Bill de Blasio reportedly called for protesters “to go home” during a press conference on late Saturday.

“We appreciate and respect all peaceful protests, but now it is time for people to go home … If you went out peacefully to make a point about the need for change, you have been heard and change is coming in the city. I have no doubt about that. It’s time to go home so we can all move forward,” he said then, according to The Post.

He also reportedly took aim at some protesters he said have an “explicit agenda of violence” in remarks on Sunday, the paper reported.

“It is a small number of people. It is well organized, even though many of the people are associated with the anarchist movement,” he said earlier.

