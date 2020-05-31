https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/democrat-leader-nancy-pelosi-attacks-president-trump-refuses-condemn-leftist-looters-rioters-video/

Speaker Nancy Pelosi went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday to attack President Trump.

Leftist protesters have looted and burned hundreds of businesses and government buildings across America the past three days.

Pelosi attacked President Trump for “fanning the flames” this weekend during this weekend of violence.

Now the Democrats and media push their narrativehttps://t.co/fZMVQRDQIq — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 31, 2020

Nancy Pelosi did not condemn the leftist looters and rioters.

She is the Democrat leader.

To the best of my knowledge, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer STILL have not condemned the rioters. Please correct me if I missed it. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) June 1, 2020

