https://www.dailywire.com/news/f-trump-and-keep-going-teigen-carell-other-celebs-posting-bail-for-rioters

Celebrities like model Chrissy Teigen and actors Steve Carell and Seth Rogan are actively donating money to bail out criminal rioters across the nation. On Friday night, Teigen promised $100,000 as bail money for criminal rioters in reaction to a so-called “MAGA night,” a reference to a tweet from President Donald Trump. “In celebration of whatever the f*** maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country,” she wrote. In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020 Teigen went further, upping her promised donation to $200,000 and telling rioters to “f*** Trump and keep going.” Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020 “You’re mad because your time is f***ing up,” Teigen responded to criticism. “People are tired of your racist a**es and people are mad as s***. I’d be scared too.” stay out of my mentions and I won’t respond. I don’t name search so feel free to talk about me in that way. you’re mad because your time is fucking up, people are tired of your racist asses and people are mad as shit. I’d be scared too. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020 “I know your type,” she continued. “Maybe you don’t cross the street when a black man walks past but you want to. You say the n word among friends. you think this stuff wouldn’t happen if people simply complied. you’re full of s*** and people see you now more than ever. can’t hide anymore.” I know your type. Maybe you don’t cross the street when a black man walks past but you want to. You say the n word among friends. you think this stuff wouldn’t happen if people simply complied. you’re full of shit and people see you now more than ever. can’t hide anymore. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020 “Anyhow f*** trump and keep going. be safe, stay hydrated, wear your mask and again, f*** Donald Trump,” Teigen added. Anyhow fuck trump and keep going. be safe, stay hydrated, wear your mask and again, fuck Donald Trump. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2020 Other celebrities, like Carell, Rogan, and fellow actors Janelle Monae, Ben Schwartz, and Don Cheadle, also chipped in $1,000 each for criminal rioters in Minneapolis by donating to the “Minnesota Freedom Fund.”

“Celebrity accounts that follow me please match and pass it on,” Monae wrote, captioning her $1,000 donation.

“Matched,” Rogan posted Thursday.

Carell similarly posted, “Matched,” captioning Schwartz’s donation.

Protests started to pop-up across the nation on Tuesday over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer had his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck during an arrest, according to a viral video.

However, things quickly turned ugly; arson, looting, and violence spiked in places like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New York City, Rochester, and other cities.

Earlier this week, a video of Floyd’s arrest went viral, sparking outrage. “An eight-minute clip filmed by a person on the street shows Floyd telling police he can’t breathe and begging the cop on top of him to stop before he falls unconscious,” The Daily Wire reported Tuesday. “Officer Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck outside Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street.”

Since the incident, all four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, investigations from the FBI and state law enforcement have been opened, President Donald Trump has condemned the incident, and, on Friday, the officer at the center of the arrest was taken into custody.

The Hollywood elites dumping money to condone and encourage such violence in often low-income neighborhoods was called out by some online.

“You are bailing out domestic terrorists who are burning down buildings and minority-owned businesses,” commentator Lisa Boothe responded to Teigen. “Do celebrities even think about what they tweet or the actions they take? Sheep people.”

You are bailing out domestic terrorists who are burning down buildings and minority-owned businesses. Do celebrities even think about what they tweet or the actions they take? Sheep people. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 31, 2020

“Protesting is legal. Protesters don’t need bail. You just committed $100,000 to rioters, looters, and violent thugs,” Raheem Kassam blasted the supermodel. “Congrats on being an accessory to crime.”

Protesting is legal. Protesters don’t need bail. You just committed $100,000 to rioters, looters, and violent thugs. Congrats on being an accessory to crime. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) May 31, 2020

Related: Taylor Swift Blames Trump For Riots, Vows His 2020 Election Loss: ‘Stoking Flames Of White Supremacy’

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

