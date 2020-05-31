https://www.theepochtimes.com/federal-officer-killed-in-shooting-during-protests-in-oakland-is-identified_3371420.html

A federal law enforcement officer in California who was shot dead at a courthouse in Oakland, California, was identified as Patrick Underwood, said his family. It happened as protests occurred outside the building.

Underwood was shot as a vehicle pulled outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A person inside opened fire at two contract security officers who worked for Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, killing Underwood, his family told Fox News on Sunday.

“When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate—that is an act of domestic terrorism,” Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told reporters about the incident.

“There are currently threats by some to attack police stations and federal buildings,” Cuccinelli said. “That violence not only won’t be tolerated, we are also committed to ensuring that it won’t succeed anywhere.”

The incident occurred about a week after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Nationwide demonstrations, some of them violent, have ensued in the wake of his death.

Protesters march along the freeway that exits St. Paul on their way to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis via the Saint Anthony Falls bridge on the fourth day of protests and violence following the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 29, 2020. (Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch Times)

The second officer who was shot in the incident is in critical condition, the FBI told KRON4. The two officers were watching over a demonstration as it occurred.

Lancaster City Councilwoman Angela Underwood Jacobs, who ran for Congress, confirmed the death of Underwood, who is black.

“My brother, Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was murdered 5/29/20 in Oakland California, while on duty during the riots.This Violence Must Stop,” she wrote on Facebook.

Officials did not name a suspect in the case.

“Last night’s shooting of two security guards in Oakland again showed what an inflammatory and difficult period we’re in. We have to know right from wrong and not use the terrible tragedy in Minneapolis to perpetrate more violence. There’s never an excuse to shoot and kill a security guard, destroy businesses or injure innocent people. Every effort must be taken to apprehend and prosecute those who use deadly violence. People must have the right to peacefully and safely protest in Oakland and across the country,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

And Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued a response.

“This is a moment of pain for our state and nation. We are also mourning the tragic loss of a federal security officer and wounding of another in Oakland. Jennifer and I send our sincere condolences to their families, friends and colleagues. No one should rush to conflate this heinous act with the protests last night. A federal investigation is underway, and we should let that process play out,” he said.

No other details about the incident were released.

