https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fireworks-huntington-beach-locals-clash-black-lives-matter-protesters-police-declare-unlawful-assembly-video/

Approximately 500 Black Lives Matter protesters took over PCH and Main Street in Huntington Beach on Sunday and the locals came out to defend their city.

Huntington Beach, dubbed Surf City USA, is known for its surfing and counter-culture.

The locals stood their ground and told the left-wing protesters to get the hell out.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

Happening right now in Huntington Beach Maga supporters showed up to clash with the protestors #racists where was this energy when they were protesting and saying it’s oppression to be asked to stay home and wear masks lol pic.twitter.com/7yiySg6W90 — Vv (@vivixanax) May 31, 2020

One local woman screamed at a group of protesters, “Get the f*ck outta here! This is our city and we are proud of it!”

WATCH:

The demonstration was declared an unlawful assembly, CBS reported.

WATCH:

A demonstration that drew crowds of more than 500 people to Huntington Beach has been declared an unlawful assembly –> Story: https://t.co/txj9K72y6V pic.twitter.com/VTF2WxEvhj — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 31, 2020

Huntington Beach protest deemed unlawful assembly. Antifa bussed in, tonight might get interesting. #defendHB pic.twitter.com/jxH0LOiB4R — Newsom Is A Kook (@SharkSandwich6) May 31, 2020

Huntington locals cheered as police in riot gear arrived.

WATCH:

HUNTINGTON BEACH RESIDENTS CHEER POLICEpic.twitter.com/S1lJN92S5G — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) May 31, 2020

WATCH:

Police presence intensifies at #HuntingtonBeach #BlackLivesMatter protest – chants of “HB” and cheers greet them pic.twitter.com/DoUIrsXvUY — kasia anderson (@kasiaanderson) May 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

