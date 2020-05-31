https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/fireworks-huntington-beach-locals-clash-black-lives-matter-protesters-police-declare-unlawful-assembly-video/

Approximately 500 Black Lives Matter protesters took over PCH and Main Street in Huntington Beach on Sunday and the locals came out to defend their city.

Huntington Beach, dubbed Surf City USA, is known for its surfing and counter-culture.

The locals stood their ground and told the left-wing protesters to get the hell out.

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

One local woman screamed at a group of protesters, “Get the f*ck outta here! This is our city and we are proud of it!”

WATCH:

The demonstration was declared an unlawful assembly, CBS reported.

WATCH:

Huntington locals cheered as police in riot gear arrived.

WATCH:

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...