(STUDY FINDS) — CAMBRIDGE, England — There is a saying that “generosity begins at home,” but it might be as close as the beat of our own hearts. Could there be a physical reason for charitable acts? A new study shows that being generous may actually have a physiological foundation for some folks.

The research, presented by scientists from Anglia Ruskin University, indicates that kind-hearted people might actually have a stronger connection to their own hearts, making them want to give to others.

“Despite clear biological and economic advantages of acting in self-interest, people consistently make decisions that benefit others, at a cost to themselves,” says study co-author Richard Piech, a senior lecturer in psychology at the university, in a release. “Our study suggests that selfless acts may be influenced by signals from the body that reach the brain.”

