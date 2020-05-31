https://www.theepochtimes.com/george-floyds-body-will-be-returned-to-houston-mayor-says_3371465.html

The mayor of Houston revealed that the body of George Floyd, whose death sparked sometimes violent protests across the United States, will be returned to the city.

Floyd died while in police custody last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“This is our house. This is the same city that George Floyd grew up,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said, according to ABC13. “And his body will be returning to this city. To his city.”

He made the announcement while calling for an end to violence, arson, looting, and rioting in Houston over the weekend.

Floyd’s family and their attorneys have not yet confirmed funeral arrangements for him.

“The focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting his family. And that’s what I want to keep bringing this conversation to. George Floyd. It’s not about these other individuals, who won’t be a moment. It’s about George Floyd, and justice for George Floyd,” the family said.

The announcement about his body being returned to Houston comes after nationwide protests roiled the U.S.

Peaceful protests involving tens of thousands of people on Saturday gave way, in some places, to rioting, looting, and violence, with police vehicles torched, stores emptied, and objects hurled at officers. Police and peaceful protesters alike pleaded for a stop to violence, saying it only hindered calls for justice and reform.

In Minneapolis, the city where the protests began, police, state troopers, and National Guard members moved in soon after an 8 p.m. curfew took effect Saturday to break up demonstrations. The show of force came after three days in which police largely avoided engaging protesters, and after the state poured more than 4,000 National Guard troops into Minneapolis. Authorities said that number would soon rise to nearly 11,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

