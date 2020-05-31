https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-twitter-fact-check/2020/05/31/id/969860

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani criticized Twitter on Sunday for selectively fact-checking President Donald Trump.

Speaking on “The Cats Roundtable” radio show on AM 970 in New York hosted by John Catsimatidis, Giuliani said that “the worst part is that they’re setting up this fact-checking procedure. And they never did it for [presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe] Biden, they never did it for [Democratic Rep.] Adam Schiff, they never did it for [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi.”

Giuliani, who is an attorney for Trump, said “If they’re going to take up the job of fact-checking just the president and nobody else, then they just become a political operation. And if they fact-check everybody, they become like a publisher, a newspaper, so then they can be sued.”

He explained that the only reason Twitter and other “billion-dollar social media monopolies” are free from lawsuits is “because they don’t take a stand … [and are] just delivering content and not taking responsibility for it.”

Giuliani pointed out that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “was smart enough to say, ‘I won’t comment’ [because] he doesn’t want to get sued, [but] this idiot [Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey] goes ahead and he says, ‘I’m going to comment.’ OK pal, now you get sued.”

Giuliani noted that Twitter fact-checked Trump on his claims that there is a high level of voter fraudr related to mail-in ballots, which the former mayor insisted is true.

“You just ask anybody in politics, Democrat or Republican, and if they tell you the truth, they will tell you” there is plenty of voter fraud, Giuliani said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

