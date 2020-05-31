https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/historic-st-johns-church-across-white-house-torched-violent-leftists/

Violent Leftists torched historic St. John’s Church across from the White House on Sunday night.

St. John’s was designed by noted architect Benjamin Henry Latrobe to serve Episcopalians in the neighborhoods in the western end of Washington. The cornerstone of St. John’s was set on September 14, 1815.

Beginning with James Madison, until the present, every person who has held the office of President of the United States has attended a service at St. John’s.

Tonight violent leftists torched the historic House of God.

Via Benny Johnson.

Historic St. John’s Church in DC across from the White House is on fire.. pic.twitter.com/9Ci6ljzveR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 1, 2020

Waiting for CNN to tell me that burning St. John’s church in D.C. is an understandable form of protest. pic.twitter.com/H8CqKjjTW8 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 1, 2020

these lowlife antifa mfs are burning the st johns church pic.twitter.com/ZAVbKmQMzP — ᅠh (@Bloxxster_r) June 1, 2020

