The Verizon-owned HuffPost over the weekend described the violent protests across the nation as an instance of “cop rage,” declaring “police violence nationwide” as rioters continue to engage in criminal activity, attacking officers and destroying businesses in their own communities.

“Cop Rage: Police Violence Nationwide,” a header on the Verizon-owned media outlet read:

The media’s gaslighting is getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/T2576nTXH7 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 31, 2020

The HuffPost, in a Sunday piece, declared that “police brutality was on full display” as violent protests enwrapped U.S. cities. Many of the protests — stretching from Santa Monica, California; to Tampa, Florida; to Indianapolis, Indiana — were characterized by Anfia-like displays of hatred and violence. Photos and videos from various cities nationwide tell a similar tale, showing scorched and shattered businesses and police vehicles.

Despite the HuffPost’s implication of widespread police brutality at the protests, there have been countless instances of looters and rioters targeting law enforcement, specifically.

An officer in Jacksonville, Florida, for example, was hospitalized Saturday after being slashed in the neck. Two police officers in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, were also hospitalized on Saturday after protesters hurled bricks at authorities.

A woman from upstate New York was charged with four counts of attempted murder after throwing a molotov cocktail at a New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicle during Friday’s protest in Brooklyn, and the chaos across the country continued in various cities on Sunday. Rioters in Philadelphia targeted a line of police squad vehicles, smashing the windows and setting them ablaze:

POLICE CARS DESTROYED: Rioters destroy a line of police cars, ghost riding them into each other and setting them on fire in West Philadelphia. MORE: https://t.co/Xm93XDEQV4 pic.twitter.com/8qcjnBHaHI — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) May 31, 2020

FOX 29 reported that “several Philadelphia police officers were injured during violent protests across the city over the weekend.” Injuries included chemical burns to the face, as assailants hurled liquids at authorities.

Additionally, four Philadelphia officers “sustained head injuries, and four had injuries to various extremities,” FOX 29 reported.

“Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Sunday night that at least five more officers were injured in the area of 52nd Street and Market Street,” the outlet added, noting that rioters threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at officers.

Attorney General William Barr on Saturday noted that many of the protests were taking the form of “far-left extremist groups” and “using Antifa-like tactics.”

The attorney general on Sunday proclaimed that the violence “instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

President Donald Trump on Sunday also announced that the U.S. will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization:

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

