Multiple staffers for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign have reportedly donated to an organization in Minneapolis that pays bail fees — a report that comes as the city has been ravaged by violent riots.
“At least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the practice of cash bail, or making people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment,” Reuters reported. “The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.”
Reuters said that the Biden campaign “declined to answer questions on whether the donations were coordinated within the campaign, underscoring the politically thorny nature of the sometimes violent protests.”
Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates told Reuters that Biden opposes cash bail because he thinks it is “modern day debtors prison.”
In response to Reuters’ report, the Trump campaign unloaded on the Biden campaign in a lengthy statement:
Reuters reports that “At least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund,” a “group that pays bail fees in Minneapolis.” The city has been consumed by violent riots, destruction of property, and widespread arson, which is being carried out by – according to left-wing Mayor Jacob Frey – “white supremacists [and] members of organized crime.”
Of course, Democrat and media efforts to blame the riots on right-wing activists is absurd and obviously political. According to USA Today, “A security expert says intelligence reports indicate most of the hard-core protesters in Minneapolis are far-left or anarchists, and that far-right groups have not yet made a significant appearance.”
Anyone with a brain knows this. Among other left-wing groups, the Democratic Socialists of America are fueling violence in Minneapolis, and Antifa has been active across the country, including in Seattle, Mississippi and Los Angeles. In Washington, D.C, left-wing protesters outside the White House are using stickers to label Secret Service officers the face of “White Supremacy.”
As the U.S. Attorney General said today, “the voices of peaceful protest are being hijacked by violent radical elements… In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence.”
Don’t expect Minnesota’s Attorney General, Antifa’s #1 fanboy Keith Ellison, to tell the truth about that any time soon.
It’s disturbing that Joe Biden’s team would financially support the mayhem that is hurting innocent people and destroying what good people spent their lives building.
It’s also troubling that Biden himself has failed to condemn the rioting in his public remarks. As Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said today, “Joe Biden should condemn Antifa thugs.”
Steve Cortes, National Spokesman for America First, the official Trump super PAC, commented on Reuters’ report in a tweet, writing, “If you’re understandably irate that your city was trashed by rioting derelicts last night, consider that Joe Biden campaign staffers were publicly donating to post bail for the lawless miscreants!”
If you’re understandably irate that your city was trashed by rioting derelicts last night, consider that Joe Biden campaign staffers were publicly donating to post bail for the lawless miscreants! pic.twitter.com/EWlfNC1mn4
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 31, 2020
