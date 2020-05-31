https://www.dailywire.com/news/joe-biden-campaign-staffers-donate-to-group-that-pays-bail-in-riot-torn-minneapolis-report-says

Multiple staffers for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign have reportedly donated to an organization in Minneapolis that pays bail fees — a report that comes as the city has been ravaged by violent riots.

“At least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the practice of cash bail, or making people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment,” Reuters reported. “The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.”

Reuters said that the Biden campaign “declined to answer questions on whether the donations were coordinated within the campaign, underscoring the politically thorny nature of the sometimes violent protests.”

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates told Reuters that Biden opposes cash bail because he thinks it is “modern day debtors prison.”

In response to Reuters’ report, the Trump campaign unloaded on the Biden campaign in a lengthy statement:

Steve Cortes, National Spokesman for America First, the official Trump super PAC, commented on Reuters’ report in a tweet, writing, “If you’re understandably irate that your city was trashed by rioting derelicts last night, consider that Joe Biden campaign staffers were publicly donating to post bail for the lawless miscreants!”

