https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/joe-biden-poses-black-lives-matter-wilmington-left-wing-terrorists-riot-loot-burn-buildings-ground-video/

Joe Biden emerged from his basement and posed with Black Lives Matter protesters in Wilmington as rioters were looting businesses and razing buildings to the ground.

“You gotta get this crazy guy out of office,” one protester said. “Save us please. You got my vote.”

WATCH:

Visiting the site of last night’s Wilmington protests, @JoeBiden gets some sage advice: “You’ve got to get this crazy guy out of office.” pic.twitter.com/87dxHAo1P7 — Olivia Raisner (@OliviaRaisner) May 31, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Minnesota Governor’s Daughter Hope Walz Was Tweeting Out Intel to Violent Looters and Rioters Just Like Ilhan Omar’s Daughter Isra Hirsi

Biden took a veiled shot at President Trump from his Twitter account.

We are a nation in pain right now, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night’s protests in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/0h2ApbKT0C — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020

At least 13 Joe Biden staffers made donations to a radical leftist group that is raising money for the looters and rioters in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund has raised $20 million in the past week by leftists to bail out violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists after they are caught looting and rioting.

Biden is hanging out with Black Lives Matter as left-wing terrorists burn the country to the ground.

While Biden is out posing with Black Lives Matter, President Trump took action and said the US will be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

