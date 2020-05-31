http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/U0UTaKzRi_I/

Pop megastar Justin Timberlake is the latest leftist celebrity to back George Floyd protests — many of which have descended into violence and vandalism — and is now encouraging fans to “support” Minneapolis protestors by donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit group raising money to bail out protesters.

“Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer said, providing a link to the organization’s website.

Timberlake’s call to action comes after days of violence rocking the city of Minneapolis, with rioters destroying police cars, setting police stations on fire, and looting businesses.

The Grammy-winning singer is just one of several celebrities who have demonstrated support for the protests ravaging the country.

Pop star Harry Styles on Saturday posted an apologetic tweet, professing that he is “privileged every day because I am white” and announcing that he is also “donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.”

Actors Steve Carell, Patton Oswalt, Don Cheadle, and Seth Rogen are among others donating to the cause.

The donations come as rioters, many of whom are members of outside groups including Antifa, flood the streets, sowing discord with acts of lawlessness.

President Trump on Sunday stated that the U.S. will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, and Attorney General William Barr declared that acts of violence from Antifa “and other similar groups” in connection with the rioting sparked by the death of George Floyd “is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

