Pop megastar Justin Timberlake is the latest leftist celebrity to back George Floyd protests — many of which have descended into violence and vandalism — and is now encouraging fans to “support” Minneapolis protestors by donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a nonprofit group raising money to bail out protesters.

“Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer said, providing a link to the organization’s website.

Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: https://t.co/tFr8Jh7TUX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 30, 2020

Timberlake’s call to action comes after days of violence rocking the city of Minneapolis, with rioters destroying police cars, setting police stations on fire, and looting businesses.

The 3rd precinct is being destroyed pic.twitter.com/ZuvhSJu8sW — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Businessowners in #MinneapolisRiot defending their stores from looters. pic.twitter.com/TUz6lgEm11 — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 29, 2020

Protests

• Minneapolis: Fires despite curfew

• Atlanta: CNN Center defaced

• D.C.: White House lockdown

• Houston: Downtown roads closed

• L.A.: Freeway blocked

• NYC: 50+ arrests

• Portland: Justice Center on fire

• Seattle: Clash with police

…https://t.co/n39vv2DEVn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) May 30, 2020

The owner of the Fade Factory Barbor shop in North Minneapolis, Trevon (in the white tee), tells me he called the fire department two and a half hours before they showed up. They told him he would be “put on the list” when he called because they were so busy. Devastating. #wcco pic.twitter.com/NsnJtGztt4 — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) May 30, 2020

The Grammy-winning singer is just one of several celebrities who have demonstrated support for the protests ravaging the country.

Pop star Harry Styles on Saturday posted an apologetic tweet, professing that he is “privileged every day because I am white” and announcing that he is also “donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.”

I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate yourself and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

Actors Steve Carell, Patton Oswalt, Don Cheadle, and Seth Rogen are among others donating to the cause.

The donations come as rioters, many of whom are members of outside groups including Antifa, flood the streets, sowing discord with acts of lawlessness.

President Trump on Sunday stated that the U.S. will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, and Attorney General William Barr declared that acts of violence from Antifa “and other similar groups” in connection with the rioting sparked by the death of George Floyd “is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

