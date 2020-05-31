https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/500173-key-races-to-watch-in-tuesdays-primaries

Eight states and Washington, D.C., will hold primaries on Tuesday, marking the busiest electoral day since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

Besides presidential contests, the races include a number of congressional primaries, which could have implications for the fight to control the House and Senate in November.

In Iowa, Rep. Steve KingSteven (Steve) Arnold KingHouse Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Conservative lawmakers press Trump to suspend guest worker programs for a year The Hill’s Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 MORE (R) will fight to defend his House seat from a GOP challenge from businessman Randy Feenstra, who has been backed by much of the Republican establishment.

Meanwhile, in Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe 10 Senate seats most likely to flip OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Coal company sues EPA over power plant pollution regulation | Automakers fight effort to freeze fuel efficiency standards | EPA watchdog may probe agency’s response to California water issues Bullock outraises Daines in Montana Senate race MORE (D) is likely to clinch his party’s Senate nomination as Democrats look to flip Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesHouse punts on FISA, votes to begin negotiations with Senate House cancels planned Thursday vote on FISA Pelosi pulls vote on FISA bill after Trump veto threat MORE‘s (R) seat in the fall.

Here are the key races to watch in Tuesday’s primaries.

Indiana

Numerous candidates have lined up in the race to replace outgoing Reps. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksThe Hill’s Campaign Report: More Republican women are running for House seats GOP sees groundswell of women running in House races Empowering youth peacebuilders will make U.S. foreign policy more effective MORE (R) and Peter Visclosky Peter John ViscloskyTrump’s emergency declaration looms over Pentagon funding fight Dems urge Mattis to reject using 0M for border wall House votes to prevent military base closures MORE (D).

Fourteen Democratic candidates are set to compete in the 1st District, held by Visclosky, on Tuesday, while six Republicans are competing in the district’s GOP primary. The seat is considered safely Democratic.

Meanwhile, in Brook’s 5th District, there are 15 Republicans running in the GOP primary and five candidates in the Democratic primary. The Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican.”

Iowa

King finds himself in the fight of his political life after years of making inflammatory remarks, resulting in a number of Republicans backing his top challenger, Randy Feenstra, in the state’s 4th District.

Party leaders like Karl Rove Karl Christian RoveRepublicans to target 115 Democratic state House districts Rove responds to reports he’s advising Trump campaign The Hill’s Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 MORE and Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversHouse Republicans voice optimism on winning back the House following special election victories The Hill’s Campaign Report: DOJ, intel to be major issues in 2020 GOP rallies behind effort to defeat Steve King MORE (R-Ohio), the former chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), have backed Feenstra. A number of national organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Right to Life Committee have pledged their support to elect the businessman.

Feenstra’s recent internal polling shows him within the margin of error and trailing King by only 3 points, after trailing him by 31 points in January and by 7 points last month. Another survey released by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling earlier this month shows Feenstra leading King by four points.

Jeremy Taylor, Bret Richards, and Steven Reeder will also face off against King in the Republican primary, potentially splitting the anti-King vote.

Iowa will also hold three other House primaries for races that are likely to be close in the fall, including the open race to replace retiring Rep. Dave Loebsack David (Dave) Wayne LoebsackHouse Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Iowa Democrat tops Ernst in early fundraising report Rep. Andy Kim to endorse Buttigieg MORE (D) in the 2nd District.

And in the Senate, former urban planner Theresa Greenfield is heavily favored to emerge as the winner from the Democratic primary, setting up a challenge against Sen. Joni Ernst Joni Kay ErnstThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: National Portrait Gallery’s Kim Sajet says this era rewiring people’s relationship with culture, art; Trump’s war with Twitter heats up The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Cuomo rings the first opening bell since March House Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states MORE (R) for a seat rated as “Lean Republican” by The Cook Political Report.

Maryland

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerOvernight Defense: Democrats expand probe into State IG’s firing | House schedules late June votes with defense bill on deck | New Navy secretary sworn in House scheduled to return for votes in late June House pushes back schedule to pass spending bills MORE (D-Md.) will face a primary challenge from progressive candidate Mckayla Wilkes in the state’s 5th District on Tuesday. Wilkes, who released her first television ad in the race earlier this month, will likely face an uphill climb against the longtime Maryland lawmaker.

Democrats will also hold a primary in the 7th District, where recently-elected Rep. Kweisi Mfume will face a crowded list of challengers, including Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the widow of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsThe Postal Service collapse that isn’t happening House Democrat reintroduces bill to reduce lobbyist influence The Hill’s Campaign Report: Amash moves toward Libertarian presidential bid MORE, whose seat Mfume now occupies.

Mfume easily beat Rockeymoore Cummings in a February primary and went on to win the special election last month. Whoever emerges from next week’s primary will be favored to win in November in the safe blue district.

Montana

Bullock appears to be on track to become the Democratic Senate nominee in the state on Tuesday. The two-term governor will face John Mues, an energy engineer and Navy Veteran, who is running as a progressive. Bullock has raised $2.5 million over the past six weeks and has raised a total of $5.8 million.

Incumbent Sen. Daines will face former Montana Public Service Commissioner John Driscoll and hardware store manager Dan Larson. Daines brought in $1.3 million over the last six weeks, and has raised a total of $9.2 million.

Meanwhile, in the state’s Democratic race for governor, the race appears to be tight based on fundraising. Montana Lieutenant Gov. Mike Cooney (D) has raised roughly $886,500 as of mid-May in his bid to replace Bullock, while Whitney Williams has raised over $1 million.

Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteLawmakers question why dead people are getting coronavirus checks Coronavirus response could be key factor in tight governor’s races Poll shows Daines, Bullock neck and neck in Montana Senate race MORE (R) is heavily favored in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

New Mexico

The Republican and Democratic primaries to replace outgoing Sen. Tom Udall Thomas (Tom) Stewart UdallDHS watchdog to investigate COVID-19 cases in ICE detention facilities Hispanic Caucus makes major ad buy for New Mexico Democratic candidate for House Senate votes to reauthorize intel programs with added legal protections MORE (D-N.M.) will take place on Tuesday with Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján and Libertarian candidate Bob Walsh set to become their party’s nominees in their uncontested races. Prior to Udall, the Senate seat was held by former Sen. Pete Domenici (R) for over 30 years.

In the GOP Senate primary, former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti ended last quarter with the most cash on hand, but was outspent by Gavin Clarkson, who served in the Bureau of Indian Affairs under the Trump administration in 2017. Elisa Martinez, founder of the New Mexico Alliance for Life, is also running in the state’s GOP primary.

Luján’s decision to run for Senate has opened up his House seat in the 3rd District. Former CIA operative Valerie Plame will face off against activist Teresa Leger Fernandez in the Democratic primary. The two women have led the field in fundraising in the battle for the House seat, which has been historically Democratic.

Over in the state’s 2nd District, the GOP primary to challenge first-term Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is heating up. Former state Rep. Yvette Herrell (R) is running for a second time after losing her bid in 2018. She is going up against oil executive Claire Chase and businessman Chris Mathys.

Chase, who is part of the NRCC’s Young Guns program, has traded barbs with Herrell throughout the race, with the two accusing each other of being secretly “never Trumpers.”

Cook Political Report rates the seat in New Mexico’s 2nd District as a “toss-up.”

Pennsylvania

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickExpanding tax credit for businesses retaining workers gains bipartisan support Gun control group rolls out House endorsements House Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states MORE (R-Penn.) will face Andrew Meehan in Pennsylvania’s 1st District. Meehan, a vocal supporter of the president, faces an uphill climb in his primary challenge.

However, the primary underscores the challenge Fitzpatrick could face in November as a moderate Republican with Trump at the top of the ticket. Cook Political Report rates the race as “lean Republican.”

Meanwhile, Christina Finello, who is considered to be her party’s favorite to win the nomination in the district’s Democratic primary, will face off against technology consultant Skylar Hurwitz on Tuesday.

Republicans are also holding primaries in Pennsylvania’s 7th and 8th Districts. In the 7th District, Republicans Lisa Scheller and Dean Browning will face off to determine who will go up against freshman Rep. Susan Wild Susan WildDemocrats press OSHA official on issuing an Emergency Temporary Standard Gun control group rolls out House endorsements Human Rights Campaign rolls out congressional endorsements on Equality Act anniversary MORE (D-Penn.) in November.

Scheller has received endorsements from Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHillicon Valley: Trump signs order targeting social media legal protections | House requests conference with Senate after FISA vote canceled | Minneapolis systems temporarily brought down by hackers House punts on FISA, votes to begin negotiations with Senate Rep. Banks launches bid for RSC chairman MORE (R-Calif.). Cook Political Report rates the seat as “lean Democratic.”

In the 8th District, six Republicans have lined up to challenge Rep. Matt Cartwright Matthew (Matt) Alton CartwrightThe Hill’s Campaign Report: Buzz builds around Warren for VP Gun control group rolls out House endorsements House Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states MORE (D-Penn.): Jim Bognet, Mikkel Cammisa, Teddy Daniels, Earl Granville, Harry Haas, and Mike Marsicano. Cook Political Report has rated the general election as a “toss-up.”

In the 10th District, Attorney Tom Brier will face off against the state’s auditor general in the Democratic primary in their bid to challenge Rep. Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryHouse Democrats make initial ad buys in battleground states Trump lends support to swing district Republicans House GOP urge Trump against supporting additional funding for state and local governments MORE (R) in the fall. The seat is rated as a “toss-up” by Cook Political Report.

