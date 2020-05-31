https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/l-flames-national-guard-moving/

The rioting hoards took over Los Angeles, and the National Guard is moving in to relieve the LAPD and other area agencies. Several buildings were engulfed in flames, many stores looted, untold number of arrests.

Several police cars were torched:

Police Cars Attacked in Fairfax Area A curfew will be in effect in downtown Los Angeles from Saturday night to Sunday monring, LA Mayor Garcetti says, as unrest continues in the LA-area. http://4.nbcla.com/sJ5Y7YG Posted by NBC LA on Saturday, May 30, 2020

Countless stores were vandalized and looted:

It appears the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive, a famed high-end shopping district in the #LosAngeles area, was attacked. Worth noting that Beverly Hills was not affected during the Watts unrest of 1965 or the Rodney King unrest of 1992. pic.twitter.com/0w7oGYKRUQ — Shahab (@SSMoghadam) May 31, 2020

This was the scene at CBS studios, where protesters inadvertently ran over one of their own with a dumpster as they try to crash through the gates:

The protest have taken an interesting turn in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/WVFE0elo8Z — Barstool Johnny (@BarstoolJD) May 31, 2020

City of LA Under Curfew The entire city of LA is under a curfew after protests and violent unrest have overtaken the city. http://4.nbcla.com/B6fOj0b Posted by NBC LA on Saturday, May 30, 2020

As darkness fell, several fires were started across the city.

They stole a Porsche and lit it on fire in the middle of the street in #LosAngeles #Georgefloyd a cop drives right on by like nothing is happening pic.twitter.com/I14S3yFb4P — PROTEST LIVE FEED – Cam Grey (@camerongrey) May 31, 2020

Even Don Lemon was critical of the terrorists:

.@DonLemon on looting in Los Angeles: “I haven’t seen this since Rodney King… It’s actually quite sad to watch.” https://t.co/sMKrPFK9WO pic.twitter.com/8ntiNWuTIg — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) May 31, 2020

On the fourth day of protests in Los Angeles, looters were seen stealing from several stores in the Fairfax District. http://4.nbcla.com/i22voFG Posted by NBC LA on Saturday, May 30, 2020

The National Guard was activated and due to arrive on scene as we type. NBC 4 reports:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said National Guard troops were being sent in to the nation’s second-largest city after a fourth day of violent protests Saturday saw demonstrators clash repeatedly with officers, torch police vehicles and pillage businesses. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for 500 to 700 members of the Guard to assist the 10,000 Los Angeles Police Department officers. “The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city,” said the mayor, who ordered a rare citywide curfew until Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to dozens of fires, and scores of businesses were damaged. One of the hardest-hit areas was the area around the Grove, a popular high-end outdoor mall west of downtown where hundreds of protesters swarmed the area, showering police with rocks and other objects and vandalizing shops. The scale of the damage in Los Angeles was being compared to the 1992 riots, when there was more than $1 billion in property damage. There was no estimate of how many businesses suffered damage since protests began Wednesday, but it’s clearly extensive. On Friday night, protesters rampaged through the downtown late at night, smashing windows and robbing jewelry and other stores. Police arrested 533 people. On Saturday, , a mostly peaceful demonstration early in the day devolved in the afternoon when protesters set several Police Department cars on fire, broke store windows and climbed on top of a bus. Police used batons to move protesters back and shot rubber bullets to scatter the crowd.

#BREAKING #EEUU ARDEN AHORA TIENDAS EN LOS ANGELES Looters from the #GeorgeFloyd protest are burning down stores on #Melrose Ave in LA pic.twitter.com/HmqO5t7DGh — ©halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) May 31, 2020

Here was the view from KTLA’s chopper cam, live streaming several fires that had broken out throughout the city:

George Floyld protests continue in L.A. A large group of protesters decrying the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis demonstrated in several Los Angeles’ neighborhoods as police declared an unlawful assembly in the Mid-Wilshire area and the governor declared a state of emergency in the L.A. County and dispatched National Guard troops to help keep order.https://ktla.com/news/local-news/demonstrators-decry-death-of-george-floyd-in-l-a-s-fairfax-district/ Posted by KTLA 5 News on Saturday, May 30, 2020

The post L.A. Up In Flames, Cop Cars Torched, National Guard Moving In appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

