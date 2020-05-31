https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/la-rioters-set-synagogue-fire-vandalizing-earlier-day-evidence-islamists-domestic-terrorists-behind-us-riots/

Rioters in LA set a synagogue on fire late Saturday night after vandalizing it earlier in the day. This incident is more evidence that Islamic connected groups are behind recent US riots.

The Jewish Journal reports that the synagogue located on Beverly Boulevard was vandalized last night.

A synagogue in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles was vandalized on May 30 with graffiti stating “free Palestine” and “f— Israel.” Lisa Daftari, founder and editor of the foreign policy news outlet The Foreign Desk, first reported on the graffiti on social media.

Lisa Daftari tweeted about the abuse:

Synagogue Congregation Beth El on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles vandalized… Tell me this ugly hatred is still about #blm or #georgefloyd?! pic.twitter.com/DnCiA2Zc5L — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 31, 2020

The Jewish Journal continues:

American Jewish Committee Los Angeles Regional Director Richard S. Hirschhaut said in a statement to the Journal, “It is deplorable that certain protestors in Los Angeles today resorted to violence and vandalism. Sadly, their destructive opportunism included the defacing of Congregation Beth Israel, one of the oldest synagogues in Los Angeles and the spiritual home to many Holocaust survivors over the years. The epithets scrawled on the synagogue wall do nothing to advance the cause of peace or justice, here or abroad.” Liora Rez, director of the Stop Anti-Semitism watchdog, said in a statement to the Journal, “Once again we see vile anti-Semitism being disguised as activism. To vandalize a synagogue during this horrific time does nothing but further divide a broken country.”

But come nightfall the synagogue was set on fire per reports to the Gateway Pundit:

The riots around the US are not random events. Based on prior rallies, protests and riots, these riots are backed by domestic terrorists, Islamists and others related to the Democrat party.

