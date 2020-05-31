https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/liberal-writer-espn-encourages-terrorists-burn-low-income-housing-unit-freaks-rioters-show-house/

ESPN writer Chris Palmer encouraged arsonists and terrorists to burn down a 189-unit low-income housing development in Minneapolis.

“Burn that shit down. Burn it all down” – Chris Palmer tweeted over a photo of the low-income housing completely engulfed in flames.

The tweet has been deleted, however the internet is forever.

A writer for @espn encouraged writers to burn dow low income housing. https://t.co/47lmoB1thk@ChrisPalmerNBA writes for ESPN’s site The Undefeated. Does ESPN endorse burning down low incoming housing? pic.twitter.com/ldBxoUZvGq — Essential Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 31, 2020

Oddly, the left-wing writer for ESPN had a change of heart as soon as the rioters reached the gates of his building.

Chris Palmer wasn’t too happy to see the rioters take over Rodeo Drive.

I’m as down for the cause as anybody. Any of you clowns thinking you’re gonna loot The Grove or Rodeo Drive. It will not work out well for you. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 30, 2020

Not Rodeo Drive! “Keep that shit in downtown LA” – says the limousine liberal.

Trying to loot Rodeo Drive is probably the worst idea in the history of bad ideas. I’m as angry as everyone else. But keep that shit in DTLA. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 30, 2020

It seems Chris Palmer had a change of heart. ‘Don’t bring that shit to my neighborhood.’

You bring that shit to our neighborhood and I’m gonna have a real problem with it. There’s a lot of people up here who care and are angry. Attacking our neighborhood kills the movement and disgraces George Floyd. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 30, 2020

“[They] destroyed a Starbucks and are now in front of my building. Get these animals the f*ck out of my neighborhood,” Chris Palmer said as the rioters showed up to his building.

Welp. They’re gone. Security called the cops and they swarmed. Some scattered, others were arrested. (You hate to see it.) Tense moments. There’s graffiti everywhere. We live in a beautiful, safe community and have pride. These people had no pride and weren’t protesters. — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 31, 2020



Chris Palmer; screen image

