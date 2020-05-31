https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/liberal-writer-espn-encourages-terrorists-burn-low-income-housing-unit-freaks-rioters-show-house/

ESPN writer Chris Palmer encouraged arsonists and terrorists to burn down a 189-unit low-income housing development in Minneapolis.

“Burn that shit down. Burn it all down” – Chris Palmer tweeted over a photo of the low-income housing completely engulfed in flames.

The tweet has been deleted, however the internet is forever.

Oddly, the left-wing writer for ESPN had a change of heart as soon as the rioters reached the gates of his building.

Chris Palmer wasn’t too happy to see the rioters take over Rodeo Drive.

Not Rodeo Drive! “Keep that shit in downtown LA” – says the limousine liberal.

It seems Chris Palmer had a change of heart. ‘Don’t bring that shit to my neighborhood.’

“[They] destroyed a Starbucks and are now in front of my building. Get these animals the f*ck out of my neighborhood,” Chris Palmer said as the rioters showed up to his building.


Chris Palmer; screen image

