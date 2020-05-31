https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/lincoln-memorial-world-war-ii-memorial-vandalized-rioting-protesters/

The Lincoln Memorial and World War II Memorial were vandalized Saturday night by rioting protesters who spray-painted messages in large letters in the memorials.

The Park Service posted picture of three vandalized memorials, the third being an unnamed military equestrian memorial. The Lincoln Memorial was tagged at the front entrance to the steps with “Y’all not tired yet?” The WWII Memorial fountain base was tagged with, “Do black vets count?” The military statue had a profane anti-police message.

“In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition.”

The Friends of the World War II Memorial commented on the vandalism.

“[email protected] reports vandalism at #WWII Memorial. Question posed here conveys heartache, isolation & anger felt by many in #AfricanAmerican community. Answer: YES, the #WW2 Memorial remembers & honors the 1 million Black men & women who served #WeRememberThem #BlackVetsCount”

One observer got it right:

Historian Michael Beschloss tweeted that Saturday was the anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial, attended by his son Robert Todd Lincoln in 1922.

