Looters struck high-end retailers in Santa Monica, California on Sunday afternoon, as protests of the death of George Floyd continued.

Local reporters on the scene noted mostly peaceful protests in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday afternoon but that a separate contingent of looters soon organized.

The looters struck Santa Monica Place, a high-end mall that is the centerpiece of Santa Monica’s oceanside business district and the highlight of the popular Third Street Promenade.

Masked individuals were spotted stuffing plastic bags with retail merchandise.

A Vans shoe store was also reportedly looted, as Fox 11 News showed people walking out with armloads of shoe boxes.

Heavily armed police vehicles responded to the area, including an armored vehicle, as groups of masked individuals ran into the streets and entered other retail stores.

One local reporter said that looters returned to the Vans store after the National Guard left.

Santa Monica officials leveled a 4:00 p.m. curfew to try to stem the violence in the streets.

A masked man clothed in black tried to break into the REI store and shoved a woman who was standing in front of the store with an “end all violence” sign. In response a man stood up to the looter and told him to leave, warning that he was carrying a gun.

The man left the area.

