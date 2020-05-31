https://www.dailywire.com/news/man-brutally-beaten-on-streets-of-dallas-by-large-group

[WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT]

A man was brutally beaten on the streets of Dallas on Saturday night as riots by extremists continued to break out in major cities across the U.S.

Details surrounding the incident were not clear but The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer, who posted the video, wrote on Twitter: “Man critically injured at Dallas riots. It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword. Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters. They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks. I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way”

WATCH:

BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way pic.twitter.com/kFxl3kjsBC — BREAKING RIOT UPDATES – BLAZE TV (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

