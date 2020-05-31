https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/500365-man-dragged-by-fedex-truck-during-protests-in-st-louis-dies

A man died in St. Louis after he was dragged and run over by a FedEx truck after the driver apparently tried to flee a crowd of protesters in St. Louis, Mo. on Saturday.

Local news affiliate KMOV reported that an unidentified man was caught between two trailers of a semi truck delivering packages for the company after the truck was forced off the interstate due to protesters and was attempting to drive through a blocked section of the road.

St. Louis police told the news channel that the driver was apparently unaware that the man was caught between the two trailers of his vehicle, and attempted to flee the scene after protesters surrounded his cab and at least two pointed guns at him. Bystanders disputed this to KMOV, explaining that the protesters were attempting to alert the driver that a man was caught under the wheel of the truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was standing on the side of the pavement and I started to notice a crowd go to the truck, so when I went over there, I heard people say there’s a guy trapped under the tire,” Jared Arms, who was standing nearby, told KMOV.

“With the video you can clearly see the people at the doors are only going up because they were trying to tell him somebody was stuck not to open it and try to beat him up and things like that,” he added.

Video shot by Arms and obtained by the news station shows protesters banging on the doors of the truck while cries of “someone is under the truck” can be heard.

A FedEx spokesperson told the news channel that the company was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

“Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this week. We are deeply saddened to learn of a tragic situation involving a demonstrator in St. Louis and one of our vehicles. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the individual involved. There is no higher priority for FedEx than safety, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time,” the company said.

Protests have rocked numerous cities around the country, including St. Louis, in the days following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being detained by police after an officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

St. Louis was previously the site of protests in 2014 following the death of Michael Brown at the hands of a Ferguson police officer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

