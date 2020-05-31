https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/mayhem-santa-monica-antifa-blm-terrorists-loot-businesses-man-handle-woman-beat-elderly-man-broad-daylight-video/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists began looting and terrorizing people in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

Santa Monica is an upscale beach city in Los Angeles yet police officers took forever to respond as the left-wing terrorists looted businesses.

One terrorist man-handled a woman who was peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd.

The mask-clad woman held up a sign that said “end violence now.”

Antifa grabbed the woman by her arm and tossed her.

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Looters try breaking into another business in Santa Monica right in front of TV cameras even violently shoving a peaceful protester out of the way but the protestor stood her ground and others came to help and prevented looters from breaking in. pic.twitter.com/uQxnyx49Ld — Oscar Flores (@oflores) May 31, 2020

An elderly man was beaten in broad daylight in the middle of the promenade.

WATCH:

OLD MAN BEATEN IN MIDDLE OF STREET, BROAD DAYLIGHT, SANTA MONICA pic.twitter.com/7VuuDrT6H3 — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) May 31, 2020

A sneaker store was ransacked by Black Lives Matter thugs.

A BLM terrorist took a baseball bat to a jewelry store. “Get that jewelry store!” someone yelled as police officers arrived to the scene.

Things turning South in #SantaMonica my friend just sent me this video right outside of his apartment pic.twitter.com/cm7mkSgp2C — ☆livy (@livyymichelle) May 31, 2020

