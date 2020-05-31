https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/michael-brown-sr-releases-statement-george-floyds-death-joins-minneapolis-protest-mob-sunday/

Michael Brown Sr. of “Gone to Soon” fame is in Minneapolis, Minnesota today stirring the unrest today.

His son Michael Brown ripped off a convenience store, jacked a cop, and bum-rushed same cop before he was shot dead in 2014.

The Black Lives Matter protesters burned Ferguson down TWICE after Mike Brown’s death.

Michael Sr. issued a statement on Medium this week.

Michael Brown, Sr. spoke with St. Louis reporters before heading to Minneapolis.

[embedded content]