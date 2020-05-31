https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/500320-minnesota-ag-says-black-minnesotans-have-reason-to-fear-local

Minnesota Attorney General Keith EllisonKeith Maurice EllisonReporter harassed for wearing a mask while covering a restaurant reopening-turned-protest Minnesota restaurant owner backs down from plan to reopen after state AG sues Minnesota’s highest court rules state has authority to change name of Lake Calhoun back to its Dakota name MORE (D) said Sunday that black Minnesotans are justified in their fear of the local police as Minneapolis and other cities explode in unrest over the death of George Floyd.

Asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceArkansas governor: ‘We take the virus very seriously’ but ‘you can’t cloister yourself at home’ Birx: ‘I’m very concerned when people go out and don’t maintain social distancing’ Chris Wallace debunks Trump: No record of massive or serious fraud from mail-in voting MORE whether African Americans in the state have “reason to fear” the police, Ellison answered “sadly, yes.”

“There is a history that has been repeated time and time again,” Ellison added on “Fox News Sunday,” hastening to note “many officers are great people … I know so many of them and I think the chief is an extraordinary person and the mayor and the council deserve a lot of credit for appointing Mr. [Medaria] Arradondo.”

Arradondo is the first African American to lead the Minneapolis Police Department.

However, Ellison said the head of the Minneapolis police union, Lt. Bob Kroll, “operates as sort of an alternative chief who I think undermines good order in the department… so I think we have our challenges in front of us.”

Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, was accused of calling Ellison a “terrorist” when the attorney general was elected to Congress. That 2007 lawsuit, brought by four black police officers, including Arradondo, also accused the department of racial discrimination.

“I think we can reform we will reform and there’s a lot of great officers who want to reform and it’s good to have a chief who wants to reform,” Ellison said Sunday.

Wallace also asked Ellison about a quote the attorney general cited by Martin Luther King, Jr., in which the civil rights leader said rioting is “how the unheard get heard.”

“The violence really is a negative thing but I think what Martin Luther King was trying to say is rather than simply dismiss the outrage and the rage that people express after decades, really centuries… let’s try to address it rather than pound it down with massive force,” Ellison said. “People are upset for a reason and to dismiss those reasons means we’re going to be dealing with them again and again and again.”

