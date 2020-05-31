https://www.theepochtimes.com/more-states-mobilize-national-guard-amid-protests-following-george-floyd-death_3370946.html

More U.S. states have called in the National Guard amid protests and violent rioting following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier this week.

The governors of Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Missouri, Utah, and Los Angeles joined several other states in mobilizing the National Guard on Saturday afternoon in an effort to control those demonstrations that turn violent.

“After numerous discussions with state and local leaders, I have signed an order authorizing the activation of up to 3,000 National Guard troops statewide ahead of several planned protests on Sunday, May 31,” Georgia governor Brian Kemp tweeted late Saturday night.

“These highly trained citizen soldiers will partner will law enforcement to preserve peace and protect Georgians in every corner of our great state,” he added.

Utah governor Gary Herbert also tweeted that he had activated the National Guard, and said the state condemns violence and looting.

“I have activated the National Guard to help control the escalating situation in downtown Salt Lake City. I once again call on all who are protesting to do so peacefully,” he wrote.

In a press release issued Saturday, Missouri governor Mike Parson said he had signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in Missouri due to civil unrest, and noted that The Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol stand were ready to support local authorities. He did not say when or how they would be used.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Gov. Parson said.

Texas governor Greg Abbott also activated the National Guard in response to protests throughout the state, noting that, “Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated.”

Colorado governor Jared Polis also said he had authorized the Colorado National Guard to support city officials with public safety activities through the weekend, and noted that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock had done the same in order to help “keep people safe and prevent further destruction.”

Hancock has implemented a citywide curfew in Denver that went into effect Saturday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and remain in place each night until Monday. The curfew will be enforced, and violators face up to a $999 fine or one year in jail, however those who need to travel for essential activities for health and safety and employees traveling to and from work will be exempt.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to “support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city.”

Ohio, Washington state, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia have also mobilized their National Guard in response to protests.

Widespread protests have broken out across the United States in recent days following the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man whom police sought to arrest outside a south Minneapolis grocery store on Memorial Day for alleged fraud.

A citizen’s cellphone video showed an officer—who has since been identified as 44-year-old Derek Chuavin—kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes as the man repeatedly said he could not breathe and begged officers not to kill him. He eventually became unresponsive, with one witness noting that his nose was bleeding. The footage spread quickly on social media.

Floyd, a father-of-two, was pronounced dead Monday night after he was taken into custody by authorities and on Tuesday, all four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest—Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng—were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, according to a news release issued by the Minneapolis Department of Public Safety.

While many people seek to peacefully protest Floyd’s death, much of the protests have degenerated into chaotic riots and wide-scale looting, particularly in Minneapolis which has seen a majority of the rioters coming from out of state, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a press conference early Saturday.

Carter told reporters that “every single person” law enforcement had arrested on Friday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, appeared to be from out of state.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Saturday warned individuals who are “crossing state lines to incite violence” could be committing a federal crime.

“80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality, and to provide for their families,” Trump posted on Twitter.

