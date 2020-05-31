http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3AqmdsMpjUs/

Police have arrested a man suspected of setting fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse on Saturday, during a series of riots in response to the death of George Floyd.

On Sunday, Metro Nashville Police and SWAT team members arrested Wesley Somers, 25, on charges of felony arson, disorderly conduct, and vandalism.

BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives & SWAT officers moments ago arrested Wesley Somers, 25, on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville’s Historic Courthouse Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/tg0AFrU3OP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020

Members of the Nashville community led law enforcement to Somers’ location after MNPD posted images of three different suspects, one of whom appeared to be reaching toward the flames.

According to authorities in Nashville, 28 people were arrested at or about the time of the city’s 10 p.m. curfew. In addition, no less than 30 businesses or structures were damaged.

Police say the arson investigation into the courthouse is continuing.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

