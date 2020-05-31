http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3vPt2ZH0awg/

Actor Ben Platt, the star of Netflix’s The Politician and the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, is urging white people to keep donating money to bail funds in order to keep rioters who have been arrested out of jail.

“White ppl at home pls keep donating to the bail funds below,” Ben Platt tweeted on Sunday. The Tony Award-winning actor also voiced his support for Black Lives Matter and told white people to avoid creating chaos when protesting in the streets because it will reflect badly on the black community.

“White ppl at protests, though we can’t control undue violence from police, pls dont perpetrate unrelated chaos that the media will blame black protesters & leaders for. Go to protect, support & listen. #BlackLivesMatter.”

white ppl at home pls keep donating to the bail funds below. white ppl at protests, though we can’t control undue violence from police, pls dont perpetrate unrelated chaos that the media will blame black protesters & leaders for. Go to protect, support & listen. #BlackLivesMatter — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 31, 2020

The actor tweeted out a link to a Google document containing links to bail funds in major cities, including the Minnesota Freedom Fund. But these funds have come under scrutiny over whether they are helping to bail out Antifa members and other violent rioters who have assaulted innocent bystanders and destroyed private property during the riots that have devastated major U.S. cities.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. will designate Antifa as a terrorist organization. Individuals providing money to bail out Antifa members could find themselves in legal trouble for financing terrorism.

Platt is the latest Hollywood star to support bail funds for rioters. Chrissy Teigen said she and her husband John Legend will be donating $200,000 to bail out rioters, while pop star Justin Timberlake encouraged his social media followers to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the @mnfreedomfund. The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: https://t.co/tFr8Jh7TUX — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 30, 2020

Other celebrities giving bail money to rioters include Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Don Cheadle, Olivia Wilde, Patton Oswalt, Nick Kroll, Janelle Monáe, Ben Schwartz, and actress Beanie Feldstein.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

